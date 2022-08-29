Speeding Ferrari driver crashes, kills two inside vehicle on Pinellas Park road, police say
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police are investigating a deadly crash where two people inside a Ferrari were killed Sunday.
The crash occurred just before 9:45 p.m. on Bryan Dairy Road between 66th Street North and Belcher Road. Based on preliminary details, police said it appears the driver of a red Ferrari was speeding in the eastbound lanes.
Then, they said the driver crossed the median "for unknown reasons" and crashed head-on with a westbound vehicle. Both occupants inside the Ferrari died.
Those inside the westbound vehicle had non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Ferrari were not publicly identified. No other information was immediately available.