Three pedestrian deaths shines light on need for safer roads in Tampa Bay

Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens.

The first pedestrian crash happened at 4:17 a.m. when a 71-year-old was crossing against the light on US-19 in Holiday. The 71-year-old was hit by an F-150.

At 6 a.m., an 85-year-old, who was not in a designated crosswalk, was hit by a GMC pickup on Starkey Road in Seminole. Just over 40 minutes later, 15-year-old Ethan Weiser, who was walking to his school bus to get to Largo High School, was hit by a sedan on Belleaire Road.

RELATED: Largo High teen dies in crash after trying to cross 'unlighted roadway,' troopers say

All were killed in a matter of 2.5 hours in Pinellas and Pasco counties.

"At some point we have to figure out how to make it safe for the community, and especially safe for the kids in the morning," said Weiser's uncle, Matt Croasmun.

Safe streets advocates with Forward Pinellas said there were 107 pedestrians killed last year in Pinellas County, and that an average of two a day are severely hurt.

"It's just a really sad day," said Whit Blanton with Forward Pinellas. "It is just really disappointing and really makes me think that we have to redouble our efforts to really focus on the message."

MORE: I-75 driver involved in crash jumps into Little Manatee River to dodge oncoming vehicle, officials say

They were already scheduled to present to Clearwater city councilors on Monday, in hopes that they will sign on to a resolution, promising to take every step possible to help pedestrian and bike safety.

Clearwater's assistant city manager said they will be looking at signage, lighting, street markings and intersection placement.

They said what happened in Pinellas and Pasco counties early Friday morning fits into a larger, statewide problem.

"We recognized for some time that there are issues with that," said assistant city manager Michael Delk. "What you are seeing now is a regional effort come together to try to address some of those concerns."