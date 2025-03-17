Spider monkey loses arm after getting stuck in mesh fencing at Florida zoo

The Brief A young spider monkey named Sully lost his arm after it got trapped in a mesh-style fence at the Brevard Zoo, officials said. The zoo's veterinary team said the arm only had a small chance of being functional again, adding that he can still "thrive" because he's so young. Sully is recovering with his mother, Tika.



A 10-month-old spider monkey lost one of his arms after what officials at the Brevard Zoo called a "chance accident."

What happened to Sully's arm?

The backstory:

Zoo officials said the young spider monkey, named Sully, weaved his arm through mesh-style fencing and couldn't pull it back through, at which point workers cut the mesh to free him.

After taking X-rays of Sully, the zoo said its veterinary team found that his arm was broken at the elbow, so they decided to amputate the arm since it only had a slim chance of functioning normally again.

Photo courtesy: Brevard Zoo.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the zoo wrote in part, "We pride ourselves on being a safe place for our animal residents to spend their lives in, and we hate that this chance accident has led to such a severe injury. We are committed to helping Sully heal fully from his injury and continue to be a regular member of our troop."

Zoo officials also said Sully should be able to "thrive" because of his young age.

What's next:

Zoo officials said Sully is recovering with his mother, Tika, and should return to his habitat soon.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Brevard Zoo.

