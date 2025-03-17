Spider monkey loses arm after getting stuck in mesh fencing at Florida zoo
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 10-month-old spider monkey lost one of his arms after what officials at the Brevard Zoo called a "chance accident."
What happened to Sully's arm?
The backstory:
Zoo officials said the young spider monkey, named Sully, weaved his arm through mesh-style fencing and couldn't pull it back through, at which point workers cut the mesh to free him.
After taking X-rays of Sully, the zoo said its veterinary team found that his arm was broken at the elbow, so they decided to amputate the arm since it only had a slim chance of functioning normally again.
Photo courtesy: Brevard Zoo.
What they're saying:
In a post on social media, the zoo wrote in part, "We pride ourselves on being a safe place for our animal residents to spend their lives in, and we hate that this chance accident has led to such a severe injury. We are committed to helping Sully heal fully from his injury and continue to be a regular member of our troop."
Zoo officials also said Sully should be able to "thrive" because of his young age.
What's next:
Zoo officials said Sully is recovering with his mother, Tika, and should return to his habitat soon.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Brevard Zoo.
