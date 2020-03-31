Spirit Airlines suspends flights to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

article

Spirit Airlines is temporarily suspending service to airports in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said all flights to those states will be suspended through at least May 4.

The decision was made in response to the CDC's travel advisory warning against all non-essential travel to the three states.

Flights will be suspended to the following airports:

- New York LaGuardia Airport - NY (LGA)

- Newark Liberty International Airport - NJ (EWR)

- Niagara Falls International Airport - NY (IAG)

- Plattsburgh International Airport - NY (PBG)

- Bradley (Hartford) International Airport - CT (BDL)

