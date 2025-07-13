New splash park spells summer relief in Spring Hill

The Brief Anderson Snow Splash Park is now open in Spring Hill. The water park boasts of 32 interactive splash features around the splash zone. The venue offers covered pavilions, interactive play zones and fun features for all ages to enjoy.



Hernando County offers residents and visitors a new chance to beat the heat as Anderson Snow Splash Park officially opened to the public this past week.

The project took just over a year to complete, from groundbreaking to ribbon cutting.

The backstory:

The Anderson Snow Park Splash Pad opened as a gift to the community from the Hernando County Commission and The Rotary Clubs of Hernando.

"We're not just opening a splash park, we're opening a space for family, friends, and neighbors to come together to create lasting memories," shared Dominique Holmes, the Public Information Officer for Hernando County Government.

The water venue features more than 30 interactive water elements and can hold up to 174 people, which ranks it among the largest in the state.

"This project started with a vision from the rotary club," said Jeff Rogers. He’s the County Administrator for Hernando County. "They fund raised and provided a couple of hundred thousand dollars of money to start the project. We ended up with a really large splash park."

Kids can channel their inner swashbuckler aboard the pirate ship. They can laugh under the lighthouse as it becomes a splash fountain. For a real dunk underwater, a large water bucket slowly fills until the mechanism dumps it all over those who are underneath it.

Rogers admitted, "It’s fulfillment that the board of county commissioners made a good decision in the community; investing impact fee dollars and regular tax dollars for quality-of-life improvement for our community."

What's next:

The six-thousand-square-foot water play area is located at 1360 Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill. The park is open from 10 a.m. until sunset seven days a week, and it is totally free to visit. It features recreation areas, picnic areas in addition to the splash pad.

