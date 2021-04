A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Freemont Terrace S. and 32nd St.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but later died.

Police say no suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.

