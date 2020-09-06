SPPD: Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with unlicensed driver

A 56-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night after police say an unlicensed driver turned in front of his motorcycle.

It happened around 7 p.m. at 20th Avenue South and 49th Street South.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Lashawna Rene Young was driving a Mazda four-door in the median lane of 49th Street attempting to turn left onto 20th Avenue South when she turned in front of a 1981 Harley motorcycle that was northbound on 49th Street South.

The motorcyclist struck the right front of the Mazda, which then hit the front of a Mitsubishi that was waiting at a stop sign on 20th Street, police said. According to officers, Young does not have a driver’s license.

The motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in life-threatening condition. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.

