Spring Hill man threatens ex-wife with power drill and shoots at her, arrest made: HCSO

A Spring Hill man has been charged with attempted murder after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says he threatened his ex-wife with a power drill before he fired a gun in her direction.

When deputies arrived at the home on Higgins Street in Spring Hill, they said Jerimiah Carr appeared intoxicated, and he declined to talk with authorities before they arrested him.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

During the argument in the garage between Carr and his ex-wife, deputies say she feared for her life and grabbed a knife to defend herself.

Carr then went into the house to get the gun. When he returned, he showed the gun in his waistband and allegedly said, "I’d kill you if I could get away with it."

The victim was not hit by the bullet.

Carr was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

