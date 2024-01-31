Suspect in custody after 1 injured in shooting in Spring Hill: HCSO

One person was shot in Spring Hill on Wednesday afternoon, and a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, deputies are on the scene of a shooting near Mariner's Cay Apartments, at 4253 Central Park Drive. One victim was taken to a local trauma center.

READ: Bradenton girl who fell in family swimming pool dies after being taken off life support

As of 2:25 p.m., the sheriff's office reported that the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.