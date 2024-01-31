Bradenton girl who fell in family swimming pool dies after being taken off life support

A five-year-old girl from Bradenton passed away after falling into a pool on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Officials say the child passed away overnight after being taken off life support.

The girl was found in a pool by a family member around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday and pulled out of the water, according to authorities.

Officials say the girl was found unresponsive and the family member and a neighbor performed CPR until EMS arrived on the scene in the 2500 block of 11th Avenue E. First responders successfully revived the child, and she was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

READ: Bradenton girl in critical condition after falling into family swimming pool

According to investigators, the child seemed to have wandered out of the home and fell in the pool.

Authorities say a home security system alerted the homeowner that a door had opened and prompted the family member to look for the child.

According to officials, the drowning appears to be accidental, but the investigation is active and ongoing.