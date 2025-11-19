Spring Hill teen riding dirt bike with no lights killed in crash with truck: FHP
SPRING HILL, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man riding a mini dirt bike with no lights on is dead after a crash with a truck in Spring Hill Tuesday evening.
Timeline:
According to FHP, the teen was riding his small dirt bike northbound on Deltona Boulevard without lights on. A woman was traveling southbound on the same road in a Chevy Avalanche truck.
At around 7:30 p.m., the truck tried to make a left at Loretto Street and was struck by the dirt bike, FHP said.
The teen was taken to a hospital in the area. He later passed away from his injuries.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Florida Highway Patrol press release.