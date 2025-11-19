Spring Hill teen riding dirt bike with no lights killed in crash with truck: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man riding a mini dirt bike with no lights on is dead after a crash with a truck in Spring Hill Tuesday evening.

Timeline:

According to FHP, the teen was riding his small dirt bike northbound on Deltona Boulevard without lights on. A woman was traveling southbound on the same road in a Chevy Avalanche truck.

At around 7:30 p.m., the truck tried to make a left at Loretto Street and was struck by the dirt bike, FHP said.

The teen was taken to a hospital in the area. He later passed away from his injuries.