Teen dead, another hospitalized after ATV collides with truck: TPD

By Joe Espy
Published  November 17, 2025 4:07pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

    The Brief

    TAMPA - Police say a 14-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a crash between an ATV and pickup truck in Tampa Sunday night.

    What we know:

    According to the Tampa Police Department, the teens were riding together on an ATV, approaching the intersection of East 93rd Avenue and North 20th Street. 

    Officers say at around 10:15 p.m., the four-wheeler failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck.

    A 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition, TPD said.

    The truck driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with police.

    What we don't know:

    The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time. 

    Detectives are asking for anyone with information or video related to this incident to contact TPD’s non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip through Tip411.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

