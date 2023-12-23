Spring Hill woman hit, killed while crossing highway in Hernando County: FHP

article

A 40-year-old Spring Hill woman was walking across the highway when she was hit and killed early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 31-year-old Brooksville man was driving an Acura TLX west on Spring Hill Drive just after 12:00 A.M.

According to troopers, the 40-year-old woman was walking across the highway at the intersection of Linden Drive.

The woman entered the path of the Acura and was hit, according to authorities. She was taken to a local hospital, which is where troopers say she died.