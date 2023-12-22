Motorcyclist killed in Citrus County crash: FHP

A Beverly Hills man lost his life Thursday night in a motorcycle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 58-year-old woman from Beverly Hills, Florida, was traveling eastbound on Norvell Bryant Highway in a Chevy Equinox around 7:30 p.m.

At the same time, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 50-year-old man was traveling westbound on the same road on Harley Davidson motorcycle.

When the Chevy Equinox reached the intersection of West Pine Ridge Boulevard, troopers say it turned into the path of the motorcycle and was struck.

Troopers say the motorcyclist died at the scene. His passenger, a 44-year-old woman from Beverly Hills, Florida, was seriously injured in the crash.

The driver of the Equinox was uninjured but her passenger, an 83-year-old Beverly Hills woman, suffered minor injuries.

