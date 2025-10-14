Spring Hill shootout between neighbors sends 1 to hospital: HCSO

The Brief Two men who knew each other got into a gunfight in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the homeowner was defending himself when he shot at his neighbor, who showed up at his home and opened fire on him. The man who approached his neighbor was shot in the shoulder and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.



A shooting in Spring Hill between two neighbors is under investigation.

What we know:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, several calls came in late Monday night reporting 15–20 shots fired, people in the street and a body in a front yard a few blocks away.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis took to social media on Tuesday morning to dispel rumors that were circulating.

He said that two neighbors got into a gunfight, but the body reportedly in the yard was a Halloween decoration.

The sheriff said a man who lives on Fordham Street, which is west of Alcan Avenue, went to a known neighbor’s house and was in the front yard.

Nienhuis added that the homeowner didn’t know who was in his yard at first, so he brought his gun outside with him.

Dig deeper:

According to the sheriff, the person who approached his neighbor wanted to hang out, but the homeowner said no, told the man to leave his property, and headed back inside his house.

That’s when the sheriff said the man who approached the house opened fire on the homeowner, who turned around, returned fire and a shootout ensued.

The man who approached the homeowner was the only person who was hit by a bullet, according to HCSO.

The sheriff said that person was struck in the shoulder and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if charges will be filed.

What's next:

The shooting is under investigation.