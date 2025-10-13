Charter school operators prepare to potentially move on public school campuses under new state rule

The Brief Charter school operator Mater Academy has notified districts throughout Florida of its intent to occupy space in more than 100 public schools under a new state rule, including dozens in Tampa Bay. The move is part of the "Schools of Hope" program, which allows charter schools to take over classrooms in under-capacity public schools. Critics say the rule undermines public schools and lacks financial fairness or oversight. Districts say they have limited options to reject the takeover.



Schools of Hope charter school operators are preparing to potentially move onto public school campuses under recently adopted state guidelines, with one charter operator stating his intent by sending out dozens of letters to districts.

What we know:

Mater Academy, a Miami-based charter school network and one of six state-approved "Schools of Hope" operators, sent nearly 30 letters to the Hillsborough County School district last week.

Each letter, signed by Mater CEO Roberto Blanch, identifies a specific public school the organization believes qualifies for charter occupation under new rules established by the Florida Board of Education. The rule allows charter schools to claim space on under-capacity campuses and operate alongside traditional public schools, with districts required to provide support services including security, transportation, and food.

Governor Ron DeSantis has publicly backed the plan, saying it offers families in low-performing schools better educational alternatives.

"Schools of hope have an ability when some [public schools] perform poorly, where [they] can basically be taken over by a charter operator," DeSantis said during a September news conference. "One of the things that we have provided in the recent legislation is an ability for them to access empty space that we had in some of these schools because you know quite frankly poor performing schools get less enrollment."

Mater Academy has sent similar notices to other districts across Florida, including Manatee, Pasco, and Sarasota counties.

What they're saying:

Critics are sounding the alarm over what they describe as a state-sanctioned invasion of public education by private interests.

"They’re not paying anything for the use of the building… not accounting for maintenance fees, custodial fees, or anything like that," said Damaris Allen, head of the advocacy group Families for Strong Public Schools.

Hillsborough County School Board member Nadia Combs also expressed deep concern about the lack of local control and transparency in the process.

"The idea that a letter is being told what we have to do… is really alarming," said Combs. "It’s telling me that it’s no longer about children—it’s about profit."

In a statement to FOX 13, Jamie Carson, a spokesperson for Manatee County Schools, wrote:

"Schools of Hope allows certain for-profit charter operators to request use of what they perceive as vacant space in public schools. These operators do not replace District operations but would utilize District resources—such as food services, custodial support, school guardians, and transportation—at no cost. While these notices were submitted under Rule 6A-1.0998271 and Florida Statute 1002.333, they are not valid at this time. The revised rule takes effect on October 28, and notices may only be submitted starting November 11. The District is among several in Florida to receive premature notifications and is actively preparing for any future notifications."

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Connor also released a statement to FOX 13, saying:

"Sarasota County Schools has received three notices from Mater Academy indicating their intent to collocate on the Booker Elementary, Brookside Middle School, and Oak Park School campuses. Each notice requests a contiguous footprint within the facilities, with proportionate access to common areas (cafeteria, gym, parking, athletic fields) consistent with the rule.

The district is carefully reviewing each proposal in accordance with Florida law and the timelines set in statute. We have significant concerns about the impact these proposals would have on students, staff, and programs currently in place at these schools. These are established district-operated campuses that serve important roles in their communities.

Under current law, the district’s options to contest these proposals are limited. The primary avenue available to the district is to submit formal objections based on material impracticability, as provided in statute. The district intends to exercise this right within the required timelines."

Allen, meanwhile, added, "Parents are concerned about losing their local public school. They’re concerned about what it looks like when another school comes in."

The other side:

Neither Mater Academy nor the Florida Department of Education immediately responded to requests for comment.

What's next:

Mater Academy plans to begin occupying classrooms in public schools by 2027. Charter operators must provide at least one year’s notice before moving into a public school site. For now, district leaders like Combs admit they’re worried.

"I think my biggest concern is the lack of oversight," she said.