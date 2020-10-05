St Pete allowing events and reopening some facilities, like libraries

St. Petersburg has taken things day-by-day when it comes to their approach on reopening the city during the pandemic, but it seems that it has paid off. So, city officials feel comfortable moving forward with reopening St. Petersburg’s facilities and welcoming private events back to city grounds starting Monday.

The city’s facilities reopening is welcoming news for St. Pete residents who are eager to get back to some of their previous activities. It also means that individuals who work at these facilities will finally be able to return to their jobs.

After being closed down for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries will finally get to re-open their doors to the public. There will be some strict guidelines if you want to visit, however, such as a 45-minute time slot to browse inside and check out your books.

There will also be a 45-minute time limit if you want to get on the library’s computers. Curbside pick up will still be an option through scheduling on the library’s website.

Recreation centers will also be able to re-open Monday, allowing the public to once again use gyms and fitness centers. Rec room rentals will be open to the community as well.

The city is also giving the green light for groups to be able to request to host their events on city property, which they haven’t been able to do for a long time. Parties will still have to comply with CDC guidelines and recommendations and get approval from the city, but private events will be able to be back up and running.

All other city facilities will also resume their normal business hours starting on Monday.

There are a few exceptions to these re-openings. Recreation centers’ paid classes and programming will still be on hold for the time being. Programs, meeting rooms and children’s play areas at local libraries will also remain closed.

On Friday, Mayor Kriseman tweeted out that St. Pete continues to have a two-week rolling average of just 3% positivity rate with their COVID-19 tests. The mayor said he wants to continue to see it improve.

Even though facilities will reopen Monday, guests will still need to wear a mask while visiting and follow both the CDC and the city’s guidelines and rules.

For more information about the reopening, visit the city of St. Petersburg's website.