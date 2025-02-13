St. Pete approves $5M to improve drainage around Lake Maggiore after hurricanes caused flooding

The Brief The City of St. Pete signed off on $5.1 million to improve drainage at Salt Creek. Neighborhoods around Lake Maggiore experienced flooding after back-to-back hurricanes in 2024. It’s part of a larger plan that would transform vacant property along the creek into a nature preserve.



The neighborhoods around Lake Maggiore are closer to flood protection after the St. Petersburg City Council signed off on a new project.

A total of $5.1 million dollars is going towards improved drainage at Salt Creek.

It took days for floodwaters to recede after Hurricane Milton, cutting off parts of south St. Pete.

Homeowners around Lake Maggiore are now celebrating the city’s plans to prevent floodwaters from reaching their doors.

"I’m so grateful," said Kelly Bockholt.

"We don’t want to see this happen again," said Linda Smith.

They are still in the process of rebuilding after back-to-back storms caused the lake to overflow.

"Once hurricane Milton hit, there was nowhere for the water to go, it came up in our homes. We got about 3 feet of water in our house," she said.

She said some neighbors had to be rescued from their homes by the Coast Guard. Now the city is accelerating plans to improve drainage.

The Salt Creek drainage project was prioritized by Mayor Ken Welch as part of his post-storm recovery plans. It’s part of a larger plan that would transform vacant property along the creek into a nature preserve and help to better regulate the flow during significant rain events.

