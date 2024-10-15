South St. Pete neighbors return home, many still flooded around Lake Maggiore

Many residents around Lake Maggiore Park in South St. Pete returned home on Monday for the first time to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

Several of the neighborhoods off of MLK Drive near the lake were in mandatory evacuation zones. Some residents said they had about two feet of water in their homes.

Most of them were without power on Monday and many streets were still flooded.

Many homes around Lake Maggiore in South St. Pete remain flooded and without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

"When I walked in I cried, but it was not a sad cry, it was a happy cry because of how blessed I am. When you see people don’t have anything," said Valeria McGarrah, who had tears of relief returning to her home of 66 years off MLK Drive.

She returned home to find her home avoided the same flooding that some of her neighbors faced.

Even on Monday, it was hard to see where Lake Maggiore ends and homes begin. Water still stands on the streets. One car was swallowed up and stuck – the front window cracked open.

Many homes around Lake Maggiore in South St. Pete remain flooded and without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Another car sits abandoned, stranded on MLK Drive, which remained impassible on Monday.

"It’s heartbreaking," Dianne Jackson said, describing her neighborhood.

"It’s a smothering hot," she said of the houses that remain without power.

READ: Hurricanes Helene and Milton leave behind extensive damages in Pinellas County

Jackson faces her own tragedy through the destruction of Milton. Her husband, Micheal Orlando Jackson, died of a heart attack Wednesday as the storm's impacts began.

"I just left the funeral home, so I’ve been having to deal with that and this. All I can say is, God is good, he knows how to do everything perfect, right and always on time," said Jackson.

In the face of heartbreaking loss, longtime South St. Pete residents can see the light, even without power.

Many homes around Lake Maggiore in South St. Pete remain flooded and without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

"Look at Tampa and St. Petersburg just coming together, I like that!" said McGarrah.

Some residents FOX 13 spoke to throughout the day felt that South St. Pete is sometimes the last to be taken care of and a low priority for the city.

Rep. Gina Driscoll, who represents much of the impacted area, said the city is still in phase one of cleaning up and that crews are working day and night to make neighborhoods safe again. She said nonprofits and community groups are working to provide food and resources to low-income communities adversely affected. She added that anyone in her district with specific concerns can reach out to her off directly.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: