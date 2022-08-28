St. Pete artist creates unique pieces reminiscent of being on vacation

A St. Petersburg artist transforms rigid glass into flowing beach landscapes and water scenes.

Melanie Cech developed a passion for glasswork when she was young.

"I started at about 19. I opened a little store in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands, and I don't know the glass just spoke to me," she admitted. "I saw someone doing it in the mall, and I had to know how did they make that?"

The artwork that Cech makes combines some of her favorite things such as corals, seashells and glass, but the glasswork is all her handmade hard work.

"It's more flameworking," explained Cech. "I was drawn to it because of the detailed work. I'm a very detailed person."

She bends, twists and rolls the heated glass while in the heat envelope of her specialized torch.

In that heat, clear and colored glass rods become waves, bubbles, flowing creatures and more as she incorporates natural items such as coral and shells.

"I love Florida. I love the islands," exclaimed Cech. "I wanted to develop something that made me feel like you feel on vacation."

That love for the beach and Florida’s natural coastline comes alive in all of her artwork.

"When you combine the element of glass it's such a unique medium; it just creates a one-of-a-kind unique piece," shared Cech. "No two pieces will ever be alike."

