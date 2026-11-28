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The Brief Shoppers can ride an old-fashioned trolley through St. Pete Beach on Small Business Saturday to explore local shops and restaurants. ·The trolley runs on a continuous loop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Corey Avenue, Pass-a-Grille and Gulf Boulevard. Independent business owners say community support is vital as stores bounce back from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.



An old-fashioned trolley is carrying holiday shoppers between Corey Avenue, Pass-a-Grille and Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach on Saturday to support locally-owned shops and restaurants.

Following the Black Friday rush, the event gives visitors a new way to explore independent businesses and spend their holiday dollars close to home.

St. Pete Beach trolley route and hours

What we know:

Event coordinator Kim Graves said this is the first time organizers are running the trolley for Small Business Saturday.

"It is going to run from 9 to 5 on a constant loop, which means it's going to drop us off and pick us up here on Corey, take us to Passagrill, give us the opportunity to shop down there and then stop along small businesses even along Gulf Blvd.," Graves said.

St. Pete Beach hurricane recovery and support

What they're saying:

Local store owners say the foot traffic brings critical support to the street as businesses continue recovering from recent storms.

"It means so much to us, having everyone come and support a small store and all of us here on the street are small stores," said Shannon Milligan of Metaphysically Me. "We also just had Hurricane Helene and Milton come So we're all coming back very vibrant, but any support is so phenomenal."

Connecting with the St. Pete Beach community

Local perspective:

Beyond holiday sales, independent shop owners say the event helps foster personal connections and showcases the character of the beach community.

"It is great for the community. It allows personal one-on-one, if you will, a more in touch with the customer," said Brian Cox of Simply Perfect. "We like to provide an experience that you don't get anywhere else. So when you come here, we want you to have fun, enjoy yourself, have a great time, laugh, be a little crazy, but not too crazy."

Joe McEntergart of The Art Vault praised the work ethic of neighboring businesses on Corey Avenue and noted his shop's recent building overhaul.

"Being on Corrie Avenue, it's just outstanding. All the businesses along here, they all really work hard, and I really respect that," McEntergart said. "So we're just so happy to be here. And we renovated the old Wells Fargo building. It came out really, really good."

Trolley details still unconfirmed

What we don't know:

Organizers have not yet confirmed whether the trolley service is free for riders or if it will return for future holiday shopping events.