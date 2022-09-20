St. Pete brother, sister arrested for attempted murder after purposely crashing into motorcyclist, police say

article

A 21-year-old man remains in ‘extremely’ critical condition and two people – a brother and sister – were arrested following the road rage crash that occurred in downtown St. Petersburg over the weekend.

On Saturday, police said the motorcyclist was heading east on Central Avenue approaching the 5100 block when the passenger of a white Lincoln Mercury "hung out the passenger window, taunting the motorcyclist." That passenger was identified as 31-year-old Solimar Rosario.

St. Pete police released this surveillance image of the Lincoln from over the weekend when they were initially searching for the suspects.

The driver, identified as her brother, Narciso, then intentionally drove the vehicle into the motorcycle, causing the driver to enter oncoming westbound traffic and crash head-on with a truck, according to investigators. Police said Narciso then fled from the scene, leaving the injured motorcyclist on the side on the side of the road.

Both were arrested Monday and face attempted murder charges.

Police described the hit-and-run as a road rage crash, but no additional information was provided on what led up to the collision.