St. Pete city council to discuss Historic Gas Plant plan for new Rays stadium

St. Pete city council members will meet on Tuesday to hash over details of the re-development plan for the Historic Gas Plant District.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The vote on the proposed new Rays stadium will come on Thursday, but Tuesday's meeting will allow for council members to meet in private to discuss details.

READ: Historic week could be ahead for City of St. Pete with Rays stadium, Gas Plant District development votes

A month ago, the city voted 5-3 in a preliminary vote in favor of a 30,000-foot stadium with $6 billion worth of apartments, offices, stores, and bars.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

Richie Floyd was one of the dissenters among the city council, saying he's upset the city is pitching in $287.5 million in bonds to pay for the stadium without receiving a direct revenue stream in return.

READ: Timeline of Rays stadium deal point of contention at Thursday’s meeting

There have been 30 changes council members are going to have to sign off on this week before the final vote. Those include reductions to the number of affordable housing units in the plan, a fresh food grocery store, and more firmly tying stadium funding to the development of the rest of the land.

Council members will be able to ask their final questions on Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be a marathon Committee of a Whole meeting leading up to the final vote on Thursday.