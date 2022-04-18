St. Pete city leaders consider revamping waterfront area with a focus on the arts

The section of St. Pete’s waterfront where the Dali Museum and the Mahaffey Theater are located could someday be known as St. Pete’s "Center of the Arts."

City leaders during a meeting Thursday argued the space isn't being used efficiently. If you look at the land currently, from above -- it’s mainly made up of surface parking lots.

Provided by the City of St. Petersburg

They are hoping to build a new entrance for the theater and do a better job of connecting it with the museum, which is also hoping to expand.

The project would also eliminate a massive aging parking garage and add more green space. Parking instead would go in a new building that goes vertical and holds more cars along First Avenue South.

READ: St. Pete approves plan for new affordable, workforce housing complex as rents continue to rise

During a meeting Thursday, some on the city council also wanted to include Al Lang Stadium in the master plan.

Provided by the City of St. Petersburg

The next step is for the city to do a study and look at data to figure out if this idea is a good one.

Advertisement