Scammers using Uber, Lyft drivers as technology advances: St. Pete police

The St. Petersburg Police Department said scammers are getting more sophisticated as technology continues to develop. They've seen instances where Uber and Lyft drivers are now being used as part of scams in the city.

"We've had a few cases, but it is something new that's happening," SPPD Detective Carla Ramos said.

Ramos works in the police department’s economic crimes unit, so she’s familiar with the so-called "grandchild scams" where an unknown caller tells someone that their loved one is in trouble and now needs money.

That’s exactly what happened to a New Port Richey woman earlier this month. Rosemary Potter, 95, said the caller told her that her great-grandson needed $7,200 to get out of jail.

But in some cases, Ramos said, the suspects are adding additional layers to this scam. After the victim gets the cash and puts it in a box or envelope, scammers will send an Uber or Lyft driver to pick the money up.

In addition to being ride-share companies, Uber and Lyft also have package delivery services that launched a few years ago.

"The suspects are getting smart, because they'll say, pick it up from this house, because this is our victim. Now, you're going to meet another driver at a public location – let's say a public park – and that driver is going to go meet someone else in another location," Ramos said. "It could be several hands [that] get a hold of this package."

In most cases, the drivers don’t even know they’re part of a scam.

"Individuals are like, ‘What? I just did what?’" Ramos said. "So no one knows. And it's just harder for us to continue an investigation."

Uber and Lyft both acknowledged they are aware of these scams.

In a statement, a Lyft spokesperson said, "This behavior is unacceptable and not tolerated on the Lyft platform. We actively assist law enforcement with their investigations in cases like these."

An Uber spokesperson released the following statement to FOX 13:

"Uber is committed to helping protect our communities. We have a dedicated team that investigates fraud schemes, and we routinely provide drivers with education developed in partnership with law enforcement on these types of scams. If a driver believes they are transporting a suspicious package we encourage them to cancel the trip and take the package to law enforcement."

In some instances, Ramos said these cases end when the scammer tells the last victim to deposit the cash and send the money electronically. But if the money ends up overseas, that’s when their investigation, unfortunately, has to stop.

"Our resources end right there once it passes our borders," Ramos said.