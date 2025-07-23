St. Pete council to vote on dissolving failed Rays stadium deal as Tropicana Field repairs move forward

The Brief St. Pete City Council votes Thursday on formally terminating a failed Rays ballpark deal. Roof installation at Tropicana Field begins in August, with all repairs slated for completion by April 2026. Damage repairs are projected to cost more than $55 million.



Tropicana Field is getting closer to its next major repair milestone.

What we know:

St. Petersburg officials say crews are preparing for the roof installation phase, with netting now in place to serve as a work platform. A safety fence is up, and ground-penetrating radar has confirmed safe crane placement.

Timeline:

Roof repair mobilization is underway this month, with installation expected to start in August. The new roof is projected to be in place by December, followed by turf installation and interior work. Full repairs are on track to finish by April 2026, in time for opening day.

What's next:

The repair update comes as city council members get ready to take up several key resolutions, including a vote to terminate an agreement between the city, the Rays and development partner Hines. It's a move that would officially dissolve plans tied to the abandoned Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project.

Council will also consider approving license agreements that would give the Rays four parcels of city-owned land for parking, storage and a marquee. Another resolution sets a guaranteed maximum price of $5.26 million to repair the stadium’s sports lighting and catwalk electrical systems.

Big picture view:

A damage assessment report from October 2024 put the total cost of stadium repairs at more than $55 million.

Under a 1995 agreement, extended by a year after hurricane damage, the city remains responsible for maintaining Tropicana Field and providing parking through the 2028 season.

The Source: St. Petersburg City Council agenda; City of St. Petersburg Public Information Office.