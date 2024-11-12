St. Petersburg announces the price tag to repair the Trop

The City of St. Petersburg now knows the price tag for fixing the roof of Tropicana Field .

A 400-page report details the damage caused by Hurricane Milton and offers a timeline and the cost of repairing the stadium, which was already scheduled to be torn down in 2028.

Ariel shot of the damage to Tropicana Field.

Should the city pay the deductible for the chance to play two final seasons at the Trop?

Hennessey Construction Company says they can have everything done in time for Opening Day in 2026.

Pictures in the massive report document every failure of the roof, including the fabric and struts, which were little match for the force of Hurricane Milton.

"We’ve never had a storm this powerful with winds this strong," St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said.

But the good news is that much of the superstructure, including the catwalk, is in good shape.

Aside from a few fixes, Hennessey Construction says 24 sections of fabric can be re-tensioned around the support system.

The bad news? The total repair cost is $55 million.

"If we were talking about we need to salvage Tropicana Field to last another 10 (years)" said Richie Floyd, a St. Pete City Councilor. "Fifteen years, this starts to become a much more simple conversation."

Tropicana Field is only needed until 2028, when the new Gas Plant stadium is ready.

Renderings of Gas Plant Stadium, due to open in 2028.

But, as the report shows on its final page, The Trop repairs could be completed in about eighteen months or just in time for the 2026 season.

The Rays have to play elsewhere in 2025.

The city would have to pay a $22 million deductible to get an additional $25 million from insurance and make up the gap on its own.

"Is this a good use of the public purse and for the amount of time that we're going to get it for?" asked Floyd.

The estimate includes replacing damaged video equipment, but it does not include replacing a layer of film that improves the sound quality and dampens the brightness of the exterior light.

Councilor Floyd says the city is currently determining how far it will go to meet its legal requirement of providing a place for the Rays to play.

"This is the worst timing really possible," said Floyd.

