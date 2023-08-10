St. Pete couple accused of forcing disabled man to live in ‘squalor’ behind house, police say

article

A couple from St. Petersburg is facing neglect charges after officers say a disabled man in their care was forced to live in filth outdoors.

According to police, a 22-year-old intellectually disabled man was found living in squalor behind a house in St. Petersburg.

Police say the man was covered in feces and was forced to sleep outside and sometimes stayed in a makeshift hut in the backyard. According to investigators, he was not allowed inside the house and had not bathed.

Jeffeth Garvey, 56, who was the victim’s caretaker was arrested along with his live-in girlfriend, Antoinette Mundy, 53, were arrested for neglecting the victim.

Police say they won’t reveal the relationship between the people arrested and the victim due to Marsy’s Law.