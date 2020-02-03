St. Pete daycare worker charged with recording coworkers in bathroom

An employee at a St. Petersburg daycare center is accused of recording people while they were in the employee bathroom at the facility.

St. Petersburg Police Department investigators say the man taped a phone under the bathroom sink with the camera facing toward the toilet. A coworker noticed the phone and police identified it as belonging to the suspect.

Police said they arrested 30-year-old Julin Nichols, who has been employed in the cafeteria at the Lew Early Learning Center for one month. R'Club operates the center, located on 34th Street South.

He now faces a charge of video voyeurism.

Police said they continue to investigate. They said it’s too soon to know how many victims there might be.