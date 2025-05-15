St. Pete discusses two proposed downtown projects that include hotel, 2 high-rise apartment buildings

The Brief St. Pete city council discussed two proposed projects for downtown on Thursday. It would include a hotel and two high-rise apartment buildings, adding to the development.



Resident in St. Petersburg are no stranger to redevelopment these days, and two new projects may be added to the list of growing construction.

At a community redevelopment agency meeting on Thursday, St. Petersburg city council heard a plan for 300 Central Avenue, just feet away from a massive luxury condo building still under construction at 400 Central.

Local perspective:

"I know many businesses on this block are down 15% immediately after they shut down the parking lot or the parking, and it hasn’t really recovered since," said Frank Craft, the owner of Green Bench Flowers.

Craft owns Green Bench Flowers right off Central Avenue. Around the corner from his business, the building at 300 Central, damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, could turn into a 16-story hotel.

"That sounds great to me. That building has been kind of a dead zone," said Craft.

Dig deeper:

City council also heard details about an office building near Tropicana Field at 800 Second Avenue South. Renderings presented to council members show 824 apartments in two 31-story towers.

"How are we expecting to continue to build for people to live, but they don’t have anywhere to park?" asked St. Pete District 5 Councilmember Deborah Figgs-Sanders during Thursday’s CRA meeting.

That’s the same question residents have. Some compare parking to the game Jenga and don’t bother with cars.

What they're saying:

"I don’t [drive]. I uber. Uber, Lyft, motorcycle." said St. Pete resident Lawrence Parker. "Eventually, I see Central Avenue in the next four to five years becoming car free."

Parker, a longtime resident of the city, works nearby and hopes more development won’t change the feel of St. Pete.

"I’m excited to see the new faces. I’m nervous that we lose the small-town vibe. That’s what I came here for. That’s what I settled here for," said Parker.

And for those also looking to call the city home, some residents hope there will be stormwater and wastewater infrastructure, and more to match.

"I want to make sure that all of the water to all of the buildings is going to be efficient with all the high rises, there’s more electricity that’s going to be used," said Jan Siegel, a St. Petersburg resident who lives in a retirement community building downtown. "It’s a fabulous neighborhood to be in for someone who’s newly retired and still wants to do things."

What's next:

City council members said the plans are private developments, so city council’s meeting today was to make sure these plans aligned with the community redevelopment guidelines for downtown. Council members agreed that they did fall within the guidelines, and they said construction of the proposals could move forward at any time.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Briona Arradondo.

