St. Pete father charged with murder after 5-year-old daughter dies from abuse, police say

Police in St. Petersburg have upgraded the charges against a father accused of abusing his 5-year-old daughter, who died days after being hospitalized last week with numerous injuries.

St. Pete police said 22-year-old William Green was arrested on Feb. 22 after officers responded to a call about a child with a head injury. Green's daughter Cynthia was found unconscious inside his home and was rushed to the hospital.

Doctors later determined the little girl had suffered "severe head trauma and fresh injuries," along with scarring "all over her body" that included bite marks.

The 5-year-old needed emergency surgery and was in critical condition, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries over the weekend, police said.

Following her death, investigators charged Green with first-degree murder and child neglect, on top of the initial charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

Police say additional charges may be filed at a later time.