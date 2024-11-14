St. Pete and FEMA hosts a joint insurance help session

St. Petersburg was one of the hardest hit areas during Hurricanes Milton and Helene .

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed in the aftermath of two record-breaking hurricanes.

St. Petersburg homeowners are rebuilding, repairing or still weighing their options.

READ MORE: Florida’s Attorney General sues FEMA officials amid accusations they discriminated against Trump supporters

Mayor Ken Welch hosted a recovery meeting on Nov. 13 with FEMA to help people get back on their feet.

Several homeowners told FOX13 that the meeting was ‘time well spent' and informative, and they were able to get one-on-one attention for their individual circumstances.

St. Pete residents meeting with FEMA on Nov. 13.

At the Nov. 13 meeting, they heard directly from FEMA about the various sources of funding available.

"I wanted to see what exactly the city is doing to help out the residents of St. Pete," said local contractor Juan Bravo.

READ MORE: Good Samaritans rescue stranded boaters

Representatives reminded residents that they’ll need an insurance denial letter to get FEMA funds. They also told homeowners they could appeal all decisions.

"You have 60 days from the date you received that letter to appeal, all decisions from us are appealable," said FEMA’s Millie Diaz.

The Small Business Administration shared the majority of people who receive disaster loans from them are homeowners. It was an option some didn’t even know was available to them.

Bravo came to learn more about his role in helping with recovery, navigating the city’s "49 percent" rule and permitting.

"I got good information from city officials and the mayor and what their plan is," said Bravo.

READ MORE: Trump picks Sen. Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State

While FEMA has a 50 percent rule for substantial damage, the city of St. Pete’s threshold is 49 percent.

Residents hearing from St. Pete County and FEMA Officials during the event.

Staff said they’re here to help people figure out their options. They’re one of the only offices in the area that does permits in person.

"Our lines are long, but it’s because we care and want to sit with you and give you the attention you deserve," said Hannah Rebholz, the city’s floodplain manager.

City staff also made it clear that in St. Pete, you don’t need an inspection before getting a permit.

"We want you back in your house as soon as possible," said Rebholz. "Do not wait for your inspection. As soon as you are able, please come in and pull your permit," said Rebholz.

There were more than 250 residents at the meeting.

"There should have been more people here, it was so helpful," one St. Pete homeowner told FOX13.