Florida’s Attorney General sues FEMA officials amid accusations they discriminated against Trump supporters

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is seeking nominal and punitive damages claiming Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials conspired ‘to discriminate against Florida hurricane victims who support President-elect Donald Trump.’

FEMA says supervisor Marn'i Washington was fired for telling Hurricane Milton relief workers to skip homes with Trump signs or flags in Lake Placid.

In an interview with FOX 13, Washington said none of her actions were politically motivated. She added that she was following orders from leadership and wanted to keep her crew safe.

Marn'i Washington was fired from FEMA after being accused of telling her team to avoid homes supporting Trump.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell released a statement following Washington's firing reading in part, "I want to be clear to all of my employees and the American people, this type of behavior and action will not be tolerated at FEMA, and we will hold people accountable if they violate these standards of conduct."

The situation went viral when a Microsoft Teams message Washington sent to her crew members was leaked to The Daily Wire, where she sent a list of the best practices to implement. One of which was, "Avoid homes advertising Trump."

Washington said her motives were not politically motivated and it happened across the country.

Moody’s office said Washington claimed in an interview that political discrimination by FEMA is not an isolated event and it happened across the country.

"Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal – caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump."

Moody stated, "I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches and to make sure all Americans who fall victim to devastating storms are served, regardless of their political affiliation."

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the legal complaint outlines the terrible facts of the civil rights violations following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The complaint includes a message from Washington directing workers to ‘avoid homes advertising Trump.’

File: Trump/Vance sign hangs up hurricane damage.

The complaint states, "While the facts will continue to come out over the weeks and months, it is already clear that Defendant Washington conspired with senior FEMA officials to violate the civil rights of Florida citizens."

The complaint goes on to say, "FEMA workers followed these instructions and entered in a government database messages such as ‘Trump sign no entry per leadership.’ According to whistleblowers, ‘at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags’ in Lake Placid, Florida ‘were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance.’"

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is investigating.

Moody is asking the court to declare that the defendants conspired to interfere with the civil rights of Floridians who support Trump in violation of the deprivation clause and the support or advocacy clause of 42 U.S.C. § 1985(3). The legal action also seeks nominal and punitive damages against the defendants in their individual capacities.

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: