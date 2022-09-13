St. Pete gym offers workouts centered around sports

A new gym in St. Petersburg is offering workouts centered all around sports.

Cardio Sport is a New England based franchise with a new location on Central Avenue. The studio opened in June and offers group and personal training options.

The exercises include muscle conditioning, cardio and agility movements to bring out the inner athlete in their participants. Visit csportstpete.com to learn more.

Cardio Sport is also partnering with the Tampa Bay Rays to host a workout at Tropicana Field on September 24. For more information, click here.