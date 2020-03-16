St. Pete issues emergency order, limits gatherings and restricts alcohol sales

“Late-night revelry simply will not be allowed” in St. Petersburg as long as the COVID-19 coronavirus is a threat, Mayor Rick Kriseman said Monday.

The mayor’s comments came while he was announcing a state of emergency for the city of St. Pete. His order, which goes into effect immediately, means no public events, weddings, sporting events, or any other gatherings that draw more than 50 people will be permitted on public or private property.

Starting Tuesday, the approved occupancy levels for all restaurants, bars, theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, and even the Cross-Bay Ferry will be cut in half. The new last-call time for alcoholic beverages will be 9 p.m.

Kriseman also asked residents to use common sense when visiting outdoor spaces like the waterfront and Sunken Gardens.

“St. Pete is a beautiful city,” he continued. “While we are not closing these places, please create and maintain space. Do this for your health and the health for others.”

The mayor also called on neighboring communities to take similar steps.