St. Pete kitchen to provide free food, refuge for homeless families

Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing homeless families and now a new non-profit in St. Petersburg is helping to fill the void.

Bridge of Hope Kitchen officially opened its doors along 62nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Saturday. The organization's mission is to make it so homeless families never have to go hungry.

"That child does not have to go to bed hungry. That child can come here after school and they can get a hot, nutritious meal," Bridge of Hope Kitchen founder Deborah Hill shared.

According to Pinellas County Schools, this year at least 5,000 children have been verified as homeless. That's up from the 4,500 verified as homeless last year. It's a problem that hits home for Hill who faced food insecurity as a child.

"The school gives them breakfast and the school gives them lunch. But when I go home as a child, when I leave the school grounds, what am I supposed to do for dinner?" Hill asked.

Bridge of Hope Kitchen is hoping to be that answer. Complete with a full kitchen and dining space the organization will be serving hot meals three nights a week to families in need.

"When you are full, when you've had a nutritious meal, you can think better. You know, I can do better when I have that nutritious meal on the inside. When I go to school the next day, I feel better. I feel better about myself," Hill said.

The space along 62nd Avenue South in St. Pete will also serve as a refuge. A computer lab will be available and open to students in order to provide a safe and quiet place to do homework after school. Pinellas County Schools is already partnering up with the non-profit to help.

"They're going to be working to get volunteer teachers here to work alongside with us to help make a difference in the children's lives because education is important," Hill said.

A hot meal and a safe space so homeless families never have to go hungry.

"To actually see this happening it feels so good. It feels good from all of the support. It feels good for all the people. I am just so thankful," Hill stated.