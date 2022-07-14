St. Pete leaders to discuss placing major Dalí Museum expansion on November ballot

article

The Dalí Museum has some ideas for how they want to improve their museum, and that includes an expansion that would overlook the St. Petersburg waterfront. However, in order for that plan to actually work, the city and the museum have to be on the same page.

Under the amended lease, the museum would add a whole new wing for visitors and locals to enjoy. It would be a multilevel addition to the southwest side of the building, making room for

educational purposes, conferences, galleries, and even a restaurant and terrace.

The Dalí has proposed making this expansion a reality in the past. However, they ultimately couldn’t get on the same page as the city. They put out a similar plan last year, but they ended up revoking the amended lease after they couldn’t agree to the city’s conditions of approval.

The city says in order for this plan to work, the Dalí needs to take into account the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and the Mahaffey Theater as they don’t want either of those operations to be disturbed.

The city says in order for the amended lease to be approved, the plan has to ensure that the Grand Prix race isn’t impacted in any way, including track construction and track dismantling before, during, and after the museum expansion is complete.

Additionally, while construction will likely have some effects on the Mahaffey Theater – including impacting parking and possibly access to some of the theaters' entrances – the plan has to allow for the theater to maintain its operating integrity before, during, and after construction of the expansion.

St Petersburg City Council will be discussing the amended lease at their 3 p.m. meeting on Thursday. There’s a chance they could approve that plan, and if they do, it would then go to the public for a vote on November 8.