St. Pete man accused of following children; asking if he could masturbate in front of them

A St. Petersburg man is under arrest, accused of a disturbing incident at a park in Pinellas Park.

On Wednesday evening, Pinellas Park police officers were called to Helen Howarth Park for reports of a man who was following three young children and making inappropriate comments to them.

The man was identified as 57-year-old Charles Veltre.

Police say Veltre continuously followed the children and asked them if he could masturbate in front of them.

Veltre was taken into custody and charged with child abuse, aggravated stalking of a child under 16, and traveling to meet a minor.

At the time of the arrest, Veltre was on bond for lewd and lascivious exhibition to an elderly adult or disabled person.

Veltre is a registered sex offender.