St. Pete man accused of murdering his 60-year-old mother, police say

St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the homicide of a 60-year-old woman over the weekend, and the suspect is her son.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jontrell Collins. According to officers, the agency received a call from a concerned relative Saturday morning who requested a welfare check on 60-year-old Harriet Owens. Family members said they've been trying to get ahold of her after not hearing from her in days.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived at 5055 3rd Avenue South and met with relatives. Inside, they found her body. Her son was inside the home.

Collins was taken into custody for questioning and now faces a murder charge.

Police have not said how Owens may have died or provided a possible motive.