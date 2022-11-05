St. Pete K9 helps capture 2 men accused of breaking into home on Hurricane Ian-damaged Sanibel Island

article

Two men who were supposed to be helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts on Sanibel Island ended up in handcuffs after police say a K9 with the St. Petersburg Police Department caught them trying to break into a home.

According to SPPD, the men were on the island to tow damaged cars when they decided to try and help themselves to the contents inside a home on the Hurricane Ian-ravaged island.

K9 King and his trainer were patrolling the area when they spotted the men and captured them.

This isn’t the first time criminals have been caught trying to take advantage of Hurricane Ian victims.

Since the category 4 storm made landfall on September 28 in southwest Florida, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has announced numerous looting arrests. Many of those arrested were people who traveled to the Fort Myers area under the guise of helping hurricane victims.

Marceno has said in the past that anyone who attempts to take advantage of others who were impacted by Hurricane Ian are "scum."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd also chimed in on the looting situation shortly after Hurricane Ian during an interview on FOX News and stated, "If a looter breaks into your home and comes into your home while you are there to steal stuff, then you take your gun and you shoot him. You shoot him so he looks like grated cheese because you know what? That's one looter who won't break into anyone else's home and take advantage of them when they're the most vulnerable and the most weak," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.