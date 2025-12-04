St. Pete man sentenced to prison for making child porn, trying to meet a minor for sex

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A St. Petersburg man was sentenced to 27 years and 3 months in prison for charges of production of child sexual abuse material and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, stemming from an undercover child predator sting in Marion County.

Timeline:

According to the State Attorney’s Office, in July 2024, an Ocala police officer posed online as a 14-year-old prostitute during an undercover operation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

David Araujo, 57, was aware of the undercover prostitute’s age and began a sexually explicit conversation with the officer, court records said.

Araujo mentioned a previous relationship he had with a minor.

Araujo was arrested after he drove from St. Pete to Marion County to meet with the undercover prostitute for sex, the State Attorney's Office said.

Law enforcement searched Araujo’s cell phone, finding child pornography that he had made with a minor victim on Sept. 25, 2023.

Araujo pleaded guilty to the charges on July 23.