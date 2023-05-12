St. Pete police seek victims after suspect arrested in alley murder charged in separate sexual assault cases

article

Almost two months ago, St. Petersburg police arrested the man they believe fatally stabbed a woman in an alley. Tommy Stephens is now facing new sexual assault charges in separate cases and detectives believe there could be other victims.

Police said Stephens' victims were adult women who knew him. The cases occurred on April 18, 2022, and February 16, 2023.

Detectives said Friday that the 52-year-old suspect likely hurt other victims and are encouraging anyone who had a violent or forced sexual interaction with him to contact Detective Schwartz at 727-551-3277.

On March 17, 34-year-old Jona Waller was found stabbed to death in an alley. She was last seen that morning. One week later, police arrested Stephens, saying he met Waller in the alley and stabbed her. They did not say what led them to suspect Stephens.

PREVIOUS: Arrest made in stabbing murder of St. Petersburg woman

Waller's family told FOX 13 she was a mother of two girls, ages three and five.

"Jona Joy Waller," John Waller, Jona’s father, said. "Joy was the name that I gave her. I gave her that for a reason. She brought joy to us. To me."