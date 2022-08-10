St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch shares vision for Tropicana Field site redevelopment

The City of St. Petersburg is continuing the process of picking a developer to reshape the land Tropicana Field sits on. The city's new mayor restarted the process to select a developer earlier this summer.

Previous St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman started the process of selecting a developer for the 86-acre Tropicana Field site – with or without a baseball team.

Current Mayor Ken Welch and the city had it narrowed down to two developers, but six months into his administration, he scrapped both plans and decided to start over.

This is a deeply personal issue for Mayor Welch, who grew up in the Gas Plant District. That district was a mainly African American community that was a by product during the discriminatory practice of redlining.

Mayor Welch said they made it work, and it was thriving until the interstate and Tropicana Field were built.

Now, Mayor Welch's vision includes something for everyone – research and innovation projects, and Tampa Bay Rays baseball if the team decides to stay. The priority, though, will be workforce and affordable housing over office space.