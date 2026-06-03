St. Pete Mayor Welch addresses city's job growth, warns property tax proposal could force major budget cuts

The Brief St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch warned residents on Wednesday about a looming property tax reform proposal during his economic address. The proposed amendment on the November ballot could slash $78 million from the city budget, potentially impacting local public safety funding. Welch also addressed the future of Tropicana Field, affordable housing initiatives and efforts to combat regional homelessness.



St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch held his state of the economy address on Wednesday, saying the city is seeing steady job growth and booming income.

However, Welch had a warning about the new property tax proposal that will be on the November ballot.

St. Petersburg budget threats

What we know:

Welch called a proposed November property tax amendment a "rushed measure."

The mayor said if it passes, it could strip $78 million from the city.

Welch added it would force municipal leaders across Florida to consider major cuts.

"Our team has already looked at areas we could potentially reduce or cut," Welch said during an interview. "I'm going to tell you 500 local governments, 67 counties and 440 cities are doing the same thing because property taxes fund public safety throughout the state of Florida."

Florida tax reform debate

The other side:

State lawmakers pushing the amendment argue that local governments are overspending, and that full-time homeowners desperately need financial relief.

Supporters look at recent municipal revenue increases as evidence that local districts can handle tighter restrictions.

"Over the past several years, local governments have been the beneficiary of the days of milk and honey," State Sen. Don Gaetz said. "They have gotten extraordinary increases in the amount of money they have available to spend."

Population and affordable housing

By the numbers:

Data from the address shows the St. Pete population remains stable at 266,000, while employment surged by more than 12% over the last decade.

The city is also expanding affordable housing, which includes donating land to Habitat for Humanity to build new homes.

"Look at the employment and the growth, wealth and income. They are really good drivers in our city," Welch explained. "But, there are challenges linked to the global economy, COVID and hurricanes. All have an impact here as well as the increase in the price of housing."

Homelessness response

Dig deeper:

Welch was also asked about homelessness in the city after a woman was hit and killed by a garbage truck driver while she slept in an alleyway on Saturday morning.

The mayor said the city and Pinellas County actively combat homelessness. They currently provide 800 safe places to sleep and offer other pathways toward permanent housing.

"We are doing a lot of progressive things to not criminalize homelessness," Welch added.

Tropicana Field future plans

What's next:

Welch emphasized that bringing the Tampa Bay Rays back after repairing Tropicana Field was important to the economy.

The mayor added as the team looks at possible relocation to Hillsborough County, progress is continuing on the Historic Gas Plant District development.

"The potential for jobs, housing and promises are still there and enhanced," Welch said. "We have really good proposals that will drive our local economy that we are looking at right now."