St. Pete mother demands answers after daughter killed in crash; no charges filed

The Brief A St. Petersburg mother is seeking answers after her 29-year-old daughter, Tamara Williams, was killed in a crash on May 6. Williams, a mother of five, died after the vehicle she was riding in collided with a Jeep Wrangler on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South. More than a month later, no criminal charges have been filed as the investigation continues.



A St. Petersburg mother says she is living every day with heartbreak after losing her daughter in a crash last month that claimed the life of a 29-year-old mother of five. Now, she and her attorney are calling for accountability as investigators continue to review the case.

Denosa Addison said she is still struggling to process the death of her daughter, Tamara Williams, who was killed in the early morning hours of May 6.

St. Pete fatal crash investigation

The backstory:

According to the St. Pete Police Department, Williams was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was backing out of a gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South near 9th Terrace South when it collided with a southbound Jeep Wrangler.

Williams died at the scene.

The crash report indicates the posted speed limit in the area is 35 miles per hour and the Jeep driver was traveling approximately 50 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

More than a month after the collision, police say no charges have been filed.

Heartbroken family remembers

What they're saying:

Addison described her daughter as energetic, loving and deeply devoted to family and friends.

Addison said the loss has left a void not only in her life, but also in the lives of Williams' five daughters.

"The hurt that I feel, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," Addison said.

Addison believes more should be done in the case and hopes investigators continue pursuing answers.

"They say you have to drive for you and everybody else," Addison said. "Everybody just needs to be cautious and please be mindful."

Speeding concerns

Why you should care:

Addison's concerns extend beyond her family's loss. She said speeding has long been an issue along the stretch of roadway where the crash occurred and worries other families could face similar tragedies if dangerous driving continues.

Accountability and justice

Dig deeper:

Attorney O'Koye Morgan with The Black Law Company, who represents the family, said, "We're seeking that the police department, detectives, state attorney’s office work together to bring this family justice."

Morgan argues that speed was a significant factor in the crash.

Potential civil lawsuit

What's next:

In addition to seeking potential criminal accountability, Morgan and Addison are exploring the possibility of filing a civil lawsuit.