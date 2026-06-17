St. Pete mother demands answers after daughter killed in crash; no charges filed
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg mother says she is living every day with heartbreak after losing her daughter in a crash last month that claimed the life of a 29-year-old mother of five. Now, she and her attorney are calling for accountability as investigators continue to review the case.
Denosa Addison said she is still struggling to process the death of her daughter, Tamara Williams, who was killed in the early morning hours of May 6.
St. Pete fatal crash investigation
The backstory:
According to the St. Pete Police Department, Williams was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was backing out of a gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South near 9th Terrace South when it collided with a southbound Jeep Wrangler.
Williams died at the scene.
The crash report indicates the posted speed limit in the area is 35 miles per hour and the Jeep driver was traveling approximately 50 miles per hour at the time of the crash.
More than a month after the collision, police say no charges have been filed.
Heartbroken family remembers
What they're saying:
Addison described her daughter as energetic, loving and deeply devoted to family and friends.
Addison said the loss has left a void not only in her life, but also in the lives of Williams' five daughters.
"The hurt that I feel, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," Addison said.
Addison believes more should be done in the case and hopes investigators continue pursuing answers.
"They say you have to drive for you and everybody else," Addison said. "Everybody just needs to be cautious and please be mindful."
Speeding concerns
Why you should care:
Addison's concerns extend beyond her family's loss. She said speeding has long been an issue along the stretch of roadway where the crash occurred and worries other families could face similar tragedies if dangerous driving continues.
Accountability and justice
Dig deeper:
Attorney O'Koye Morgan with The Black Law Company, who represents the family, said, "We're seeking that the police department, detectives, state attorney’s office work together to bring this family justice."
Morgan argues that speed was a significant factor in the crash.
Potential civil lawsuit
What's next:
In addition to seeking potential criminal accountability, Morgan and Addison are exploring the possibility of filing a civil lawsuit.
The Source: This story is based on an exclusive FOX 13 interview with Tamara Williams' mother, Denosa Addison, comments from attorney O'Koye Morgan, and information contained in a St. Petersburg Police Department crash report reviewed by FOX 13 News.