St. Pete officer accused of using stolen credit card loses job

A probationary officer with St. Petersburg police is out of a job after investigators say he was arrested for using a stolen credit card number.

According to police, 25-year-old Officer Jonathan Cain was arrested by Pinellas Park police for using a woman's personal information to place an online order and charging it to her credit card. The victim lives in Texas.

When Pinellas Park investigators notified St. Pete police that Cain was under investigation, he was placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

St. Pete police said Cain turned himself in Wednesday night and was terminated from employment.

Cain had been sworn in on August 17, 2020. Because of his probationary status and arrest, St. Pete police said he was terminated without an internal investigation or board hearing.