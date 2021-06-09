St. Pete officer that was part of rescue team the day 2 died in line of duty retires after 32 years of service

St. Petersburg Officer Douglas Weaver took his final radio call this week after 32 of service on the force.

"I will not forget the officers I worked with and unfortunately, I will never forget the ones that didn’t make it. Tom and Yas that were killed in the line of duty," Weaver said.

Thomas Baitinger and Jeffrey Yaslowitz were both killed in the line of duty on January 24, 2011, a dark day for St. Petersburg Police Department. Yaslowitz was shot while trying to arrest a fugitive hiding in an attic. Baitinger was also shot while trying to rescue him, it was a case that gripped a community.

"I remember everything. It was like no other day," Weaver said.

Weaver was also a part of the rescue team. He went in and out of the house four times under heavy fire, helping to carry out Baitinger and a wounded U.S. Marshal.

"What I needed to do was what I was thinking about, I really didn't have time for fear," he said.

His bravery earned him a Medal of Valor. He was also named Officer of the Year in 2011.

Major David Gerardo served with Weaver his entire career including on the SWAT team. He says there will be some big shoes left to fill.

"You build up this bank of experience over time that makes you work to be a better more effective police officer Doug had certainly built that bank of experience up," Maj. Gerardo said.

In his retirement, Weaver plans to travel, be outdoors and spend time with his family.

