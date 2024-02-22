St. Pete crash involving pedestrian closes busy intersection Thursday

St. Petersburg police say they are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday afternoon.

Several trauma alerts were taken to the hospital, including a pedestrian, following a multi-vehicle crash near Central Avenue and 34th Street. The incident was reported at 10:05 a.m. on Thursday.

The intersection of Central Avenue and 34th Street is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Images taken by FOX 13 staff show at least two vehicles involved in the crash.

The condition of those injured in the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

