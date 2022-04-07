Expand / Collapse search
St. Pete pedestrian in 'critical condition' following crash

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police say a 60-year-old was hospitalized after attempting to cross a street.

The collision occurred around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. Police said an orange Hyundai car was heading east on 5th Avenue South in the median lane. 

Meanwhile, the pedestrian was crossing the street and walked into the vehicle's path. 

Officials said he was not in a crosswalk. They said he was wearing dark clothing. 

The 60-year-old was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries. As of Thursday morning, police said he was in critical condition.

Police did not publicly identify the pedestrian.