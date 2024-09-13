St. Pete Pier closes due to power outage: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The St. Pete Pier and a small portion of downtown is experiencing a power outage, according to city officials.

The City of St. Petersburg reported the outage and said officials are working with Duke Energy to resolve the issues. St. Pete Fire Rescue and the St. Pete Police Department are at the pier to help those on the pier get to their car safely.

City officials said the pier and businesses there will be closed until further notice while crews work to resolve the outage.

The power outage was listed on Duke Energy's outage map, and they are estimating power may be down until around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials have not reported what caused the outage.

